Phil Mickelson's Incredible Run On Final Holes Has Him In Position To Win His First British Open

Cork Gaines

Phil Mickelson used two incredible approach shots on the final two holes of the British Open to give himself a three-shot lead and a good chance of winning his first British Open.

Mickelson shot an incredible 5-under on Sunday with birdies on four of the final six holes. But he saved his best for the very end.

It started with this approach shot on the par-5 17th hole from 330 yards away…

Phil would 2-putt from there for birdie…

Phil Mickelson

And then, after a perfect drive on the 18th hole, Mickelson hit this approach shot to set up his final birdie…

That left this putt for Birdie and a likely Open Championship, the fifth Major of Mickelson’s career…

