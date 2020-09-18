A brave fan bet $45,000 on Phil Mickelson to finally win the US Open, and the legendary lefty joked about his previous collapses

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports Phil Mickelson plays a practice round ahead of the 2020 U.S. Open.

Phil Mickelson has never won a U.S. Open, but he’s come in second six times at the tournament.

This year, one brave bettor placed a $US45,000 wager on Mickelson to win at 75/1. The bet would win $US3.3 million if it comes through.

On Twitter, Mickelson noted that he had heard that the wager was made, and joked about his previous collapses at the tournament.

Phil Mickelson has won everything there is to win in golf except a U.S. Open.

Lefty has come close time and time again, finishing second at the tournament six times but never taking home the trophy.

This weekend at Winged Foot, one brave bettor has faith that it will be Mickelson’s time to shine, placing a $US45,000 bet on the veteran golfer at 75/1 odds to complete his career grand slam. The bet will win $US3.3 million if Mickelson comes through.

On Twitter, Mickelson joked about the big wager.

“Heard someone place 45k on me to win the open at 75-1 (pays 3.3 mil),” Mickelson wrote. “Hoping for both of us I have a 3 shot lead on 18 tee.”

Heard someone place 45k on me to win the open at 75-1 (pays 3.3 mil)

Hoping for both of us I have a 3 shot lead on 18 tee. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 12, 2020

Mickelson is referencing the last time the U.S. Open was played at Winged Foot in 2006, when he had his most disastrous collapse from what looked like a sure victory.

Mickelson approached the 18th tee with the lead that Sunday, but double-bogeyed the final hole to give the win to Geoff Ogilvy.

This weekend, Mickelson has another chance to exorcise his past demons at the U.S. Open and become just the sixth man in history to win all four majors. If he does, he’d take home $US2.25 million for winning the tournament, and put another $US3.3 million in the pocket of one lucky bettor.

