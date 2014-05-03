Phil Mickelson Can't Get A Tee Time At This Year's US Open Course

Phil Mickelson has finished second at the U.S. Open six times including the 1999 tournament at Pinehurst Resort, when he had a one-stroke lead with three holes to play before losing to Payne Stewart.

With this year’s U.S. Open back at Pinehurst No. 2 and Mickelson still looking for his first career win at the tournament, it might be a good idea to play a few practice rounds to re-familiarise himself with the course.

There is only one problem: Mickelson can’t get a tee time.

“I’ve tried to get down there three times now, and the course has been booked all three times,” Mickelson told Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. “So I don’t know when I’ll get down there.”

In a weird way, this is a big reason why many golf fans love Mickelson.

Despite winning five majors and nearly $US75 million in his career, Mickelson seems just like the Sunday hacker at the local country club.

It is hard to imagine Tiger Woods would take “no” for an answer if he wanted to get in a few practice rounds at a certain course.

