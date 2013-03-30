Phil Mickelson Hits Two Balls At Once In Yet Another Ridiculous Trick Shot

Phil Mickelson hit a crazy flop shot over a guy standing 35 inches in front of him earlier this week.



We’ve been watching YouTube videos of Lefty hitting trick shots ever since. We can’t get enough of them.

In this one, he lines up two balls in the bunker and hits them at the same time. The first one goes into the lip of the bunker, the second one hits the green and zips all the way back into the bunker on some crazy backspin. So he hits two balls, but they both stay in the bunker.

No idea what the point of this is, but it’s amazing:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.