Here’s Phil Mickelson hitting a flop shot over Roger Cleveland, the golf club designer at Callaway.



Cleveland is a club-length away from Phil (~35 inches), but he opens the club face and pops it straight over Cleveland’s head.

Impressive. Skip to the 45-second mark for the shot (via Golf Digest):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.