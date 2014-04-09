CHART: Phil Mickelson Is No Where Near Tiger Woods When It Comes To Earnings

At the peak of his career, Tiger Woods’ one, true rival was Phil Mickelson. However, when it comes to career earnings on the PGA Tour, Mickelson has never rivaled Woods.

In the 17 seasons prior to this year, Woods averaged $US6.4 million per year in earnings and has now made $US109.6 million on the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, in the 21 seasons prior to this year, Mickelson has averaged $US3.5 million and has now made $US73.6 million in his career.

Mickelson’s career earnings are nothing to scoff at. Yet, Tiger has made 48.8% more than his biggest rival.

