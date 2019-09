Phil Mickelson is at it again!



During a practice round at Muirfield, the course hosting this week’s British Open, Mickelson hit a backwards shot off a hill and on to the green.

Mickelson has done this in past, but it’s still pretty awesome to see it. Especially out in the wild.

