Phil Mickelson Teaches You How To Hit A Golf Ball Off The Cart Path

The weekend is here. And if you’re fortunate enough to not be in the New York area, you should be able to play some golf.



If you should accidentally end up on a cart path near the green during your round, don’t take a drop. Hit it off the path.

Here’s how, according to Phil Mickelson who hit one off the path yesterday. It’s a two-step process.

1. “You’d have to be an idiot to open the club face because you’re adding bounce… So I square up the face.”

2. “The ball is going to come out five yards longer than normal.” (So aim 5 yards short of your typical landing zone.)

He’s asked if he really thinks a weekend hacker could hit this shot. His answer: “Now that they know how to do it, absolutely.”

If you haven’t listened to this already, you should, it’s awesome. It starts at 00:20.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.