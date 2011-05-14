Phil Mickelson Goes Cold In His Round

Update: Phil Mickelson has cooled off after a hot start to his round. He’s only two under on his round now, which means he had a back nine.



Original: Phil Mickelson just turned in an amazing first nine holes at the Players Championship.

He shot a five under par 31 to run up the leaderboard to fourth place.

With Tiger Woods out of the tournament, this is great news for the PGA. Mickelson is the next most recognisable player on the tour, and if he can hang around until Sunday it would give the tournament a little jolt.

