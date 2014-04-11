Phil Mickelson Had The Perfect Reaction After Sinking An Amazing Long-Distance Putt

After things went horribly wrong on the seventh hole with a triple-bogey, it looked like Phil Mickelson couldn’t do anything right in the first round of The Masters.

But on the tenth hole, Mickelson rebounded with an incredible curving putt from long distance for birdie.



But the best part was Mickelson’s reaction. After sinking the putt, he raised his arms, turned to the crowd and said, “are you kidding me?”



