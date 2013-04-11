Phil Mickelson Was Winning The Par 3 Contest At The Masters, But Pulled His Scorecard To Avoid Jinxing Himself

Phil Mickelson was in contention to win the Par 3 contest at the Masters, but appears to have pulled his scorecard fearing a jinx.



The Par 3 contest is a nine-hole exhibition held on the Wednesday before the Masters. No one who has won the Par 3 has ever gone on to win the Masters.

Mickelson shot a -4, which put his name at the top of the leaderboard. But, his name suddenly disappeared from the leaderboard, and no one knew why.

It looks like he decided not to submit his scorecard fearing that he if won the Par 3, he would lose the Masters.

We’re not 100% sure how jinxes work, but we doubt this is going to help. If the golf gods want to punish Mickelson for winning the Par 3, they’re going to punish him.

Plus, Jim Furyk also shot a -4. He also seems to have chickened out and not turned in his scorecard. Ernie Els, and Nick Watney also shot -4. So, Mickelson wouldn’t have won, he would have tied for the lead.

The golf gods are could frown on this weenie move from Mickelson and punish him tomorrow. If you’ve got him in your pool, you have to seriously consider a switch before it’s too late.

