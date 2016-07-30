Phil Mickelson had a horrific start to the second round of the PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson’s golf ball has left the building.

Mickelson’s second round at the PGA Championship got off to a horrible start when his opening drive on the first hole went out of bounds and then bounded down a side street never to be seen again.

If you look closely, you can see the ball bouncing down the side street that leads away from the course.





Amazingly, things only got worse from there. Mickelson took a second drive, and this one went way to the right, just missing a creek and ending up next to a cart path.





At this point, Mickelson is playing his fourth shot on the par four and things are not looking up.

That shot overflew the hole and ended up close to the backyard fence of a neighbouring house.

Ouch.

That chip landed short of the green. He would eventually get up-and-down from that spot for a triple-bogey seven.

Mickelson is now 4-over with the projected cut line at 1-over.

It doesn’t look good for Mickelson and his face says it all.





