Phil Mickelson's great run at the British Open ends when his tee-shot lands on a hotel balcony

Phil Mickelson opened the final round at the 2015 US Open Championship strong. Through 16 holes he was -6 and his late surge had vaulted him all the way to -10 for the tournament. Mickelson’s charge brought back memories of his 2013 Open Championship win where he came back from down five shots to win the tournament.

And then this happened:

Mickelson’s tee-shot to start the notoriously difficult 17th hole went so poorly it somehow ended up on a hotel balcony.

The off-target drive ruined any chance for a late comeback as the Hall of Fame golfer finished with a triple bogey score of 7 on the hole, ruining what was an otherwise spectacular round (via Dan Levy).

He finished the tournament at 7-under, well off the pace.

