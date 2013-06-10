Phil Mickelson Nearly Drained A Miracle 150-Yard Shot On The 18th Hole

Phil Mickelson was just inches from making an eagle from 150 yards out on the final hole of the St. Jude Classic yesterday.



Mickelson was at -9, two shots back of the lead, when he stepped up to his shot from the 18th fairway. If he drained it, he would have been tied for the lead.

While the shot was in midair, he yelled, “Get in! Drop!”

The ball landed just inches from the cup, but he had to settle for a tap-in birdie after it kicked away from the hole.

Even though he didn’t win, this is a great momentum-building tournament for Lefty going into the US Open.

What a shot:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

