Phil Mickelson's First Round At The Masters Got Off To The Worst Start Possible

Phil Mickelson seemed to be off to a good start at The Masters until things completely fell apart with a triple-bogey on the seventh hole.

Mickelson, who may still be suffering the effects of a pulled oblique muscle that forced him to withdraw from a recent tournament, just missed the green with his second shot on the par-4.



That left Phil about 40 feet from the hole and needing to get up-and-down for a par.

But then things got ugly. As a lefty, Mickelson had a difficult stance next to the bunker and pushed his shot well-past the hole.



The ball rolled all the way through the green and might have been worse if not for a sprinkler that kept the ball from rolling farther.



Phil’s chip back to the green left him with a long putt for bogey.

Phil then pushed that putt past the hole, leaving him another long putt back for double-bogey.



He would miss the next putt also and would finally sink his seventh shot, five of which came after he was within 40 feet of the hole.

Not a good way to start The Masters.

