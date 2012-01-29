Phil Mickelson Is Selling His California Estate For $7.1 Million

Hall of Fame golfer Phil Mickelson just put his home in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. back on the market at a huge discount, according to the Wall Street Journal.



Mickelson originally listed the Tuscan-style home back in 2008 for $10.8-$12 million. Mickelson and his wife eventually dropped the price before pulling it off the market in May.

But now it’s back on sale this time for $7.1 million. The Mickelsons bought the 9.500-square-foot home in 2001 for $6 million.

