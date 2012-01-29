Phil Mickelson Is Selling His California Estate For $7.1 Million

Leah Goldman
phil mickelson house

Hall of Fame golfer Phil Mickelson just put his home in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. back on the market at a huge discount, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Mickelson originally listed the Tuscan-style home back in 2008 for $10.8-$12 million. Mickelson and his wife eventually dropped the price before pulling it off the market in May.

But now it’s back on sale this time for $7.1 million. The Mickelsons bought the 9.500-square-foot home in 2001 for $6 million.

An overhead view of the 9,500 square foot spread

Of course, a putting green

The in-ground pool

Wood panneled ceilings

We're not sure what this is.. the shower?

The intricate bathroom

Another view of the fishtank shower

All the rooms have detailed ceilings

One of the bedrooms

Walks out to the porch

Living room area with a fire place

The giant kitchen

Another view of the kitchen

High ceilings

The family room

Pretty landscaping

A baseballer is selling too

Recently Retired Jorge Posada Is Selling His Upper East Side Condo >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.