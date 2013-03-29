Phil Mickelson Hits A Ball Onto The Green While Facing The Opposite Direction In Another Sick Trick Shot

Earlier this week Callaway released a video of Phil Mickelson hitting a wild flop shot over a guy standing 35 inches in front of him.



It turns out Phil is something of a trick-shot master. In these videos from a few years ago, he hits a bunker shot onto the green while facing the opposite direction.

Here’s it is from a head-on angle:

In this clip from an instructional video, he describes how it’s done in detail:

