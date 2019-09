Phil Mickelson has missed a number of putts by millimeters today at the US Open.



But on No. 10 he made up for all those near-misses with an eagle from 75 yards away.

Lefty!

He’s now tied for the lead at even-par:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.