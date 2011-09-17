Phil Mickelson Despises A Golf Course Designer Despite Enjoying Success On His Courses

Phil Mickelson doesn’t like course designer Rees Jones.



Mickelson has publicly announced his distaste for Jones on several occasions.

But then CBS Sports documented an interesting trend. Mickelson’s best finishes recently have been on Jones’ redesigned golf courses.

His best 2010 second half finish came on Jones’ Cog Hill design. Mickelson’s only 2011 victory was at Jones’s redesigned Houston course.

When asked about the inconsistency between his opinions and his on-course play, Mickelson responded:

“Everybody’s gotta play it, everybody’s gotta play it.”

