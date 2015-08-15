Phil Mickelson took time at PGA Championship to go sliding down a hill on cardboard

Phil Mickelson is struggling at the PGA Championship at 1-over about midway through the second round. But that clearly hasn’t dampened his mood.
The 45-year-old Mickelson took time out at Whistling Straits to go sliding like a kid down a hill on a piece of cardboard.
Mickelson is an American hero.
NOW WATCH: 9 awesome facts about WWE superstar John Cena
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.