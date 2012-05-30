Phil Mickelson Wants To Buy A Major League Baseball Team

Phil Mickelson has joined a group hoping to purchase the San Diego Padres. And according to Mickelson, he will be more than just a pretty face.



In a report by Tim Sullivan of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Mickelson, who will be contributing “a lot” of his own money, has joined the group that includes the family of Peter O’Malley, who owned the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 50 years.

During his career, Mickelson has made nearly $90 million on the golf course, and hundreds of millions through endorsements off the course.

Mickelson explained his desire to purchase the franchise, noting that he grew up a Padres fan but that in recent years he felt “disassociated with the organisation a little bit as a fan” and that he doesn’t “identify with the players.”

Of course, that last point might have something to do with the fact that Mickelson made more in 2011 ($61.2 million) than the entire Padres opening day roster ($45.9 million).

