America's Favourite 4-Year-Old 'Coach' Gave An Adorable Interview

During the Atlantic 10 conference tournament America was introduced to the 4-year-old grandson of Saint Joseph’s head coach Phil Martelli, who is basically just a miniature version of his grandfather.

Philip Stephen Martelli spends most of Saint Joseph’s games imitating his grandfather’s mannerisms and even drawing up plays.

CBS reporter Allie LaForce caught up with the younger Martelli which led to what could be the best interview of the tournament.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Here is the young Martelli during the A-10 tournament.

[image url="http://farm8.staticflickr.com/7312/13220893104_7363e0a879_o.gif" link="lightbox" size="secondary" align="right" clear="true"]

