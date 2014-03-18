Coach's Adorable Grandson Is About To Become America's Favourite College Basketball Fan

Saint Joseph’s beat Virginia Commonwealth to win the Atlantic 10 conference tournament and earn an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. But it was the coach’s grandson who stole the show.

Philip Stephen Martelli is the 4-year-old grandson of Saint Joe’s head coach Phil Martelli and during the A-10 championship game he looked like a coach-in-training. The younger Martelli dressed like his grandfather and appeared to be imitating him throughout the game.

He even has his own board for drawing up plays.



He has his granddad’s mannerisms down pat.

After the game he even celebrated the big win with a dance.



Saint Joseph’s will play Connecticut in primetime on the first day of the NCAA tournament. Look for Little Martelli to get a lot of time on camera and become an instant hero.

Here is video of the CBS announcers talking about the future coach.

