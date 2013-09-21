Phil Knight Has His Own Locker In Oregon's New $US68-Million Football Facility

Oregon’s new football facility is
like nothing we’ve ever seen in college sports.
There’s a lobby with 64 TVs, a barber shop, a crazy coaches’ war room, and a world-class weight room with a floor made of unbreakable Brazilian wood.
It reportedly cost $US68 million to build, though school officials told the New York Times that they actually had no idea how much the final cost was.
It was paid for by a donation from Nike founder and Oregon booster Phil Knight — who has been instrumental in turning the school into a football powerhouse through donations and Nike’s aggressive branding.
Knight is as much a part of the Oregon team as the players and coaches, so it’s fitting that he actually has his own locker in the facility’s space-age locker room.
It says “Uncle Phil”:
Yes, Phil Knight has his own locker #goducks pic.twitter.com/7uSALjUwto
— Jen Beyrle (@JenBeyrle) August 5, 2013
The lockerrom is gorgeous:
Every locker has double doors with the player’s name and hometown on it:
There’s a phone charging station:
The pads lower down from above:
The entire facility is worth check out.
Click here to take a photo tour >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.