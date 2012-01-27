VIDEO: Nike Founder Phil Knight Just Delivered A Passionate defence Of Joe Paterno At His Memorial Service

Nike’s Phil Knight just talked about the elephant in the room at Joe Paterno’s memorial service — defending JoePa and saying the trustees are to blame for the Jerry Sandusky cover-up.



“If there’s a villain in this tragedy. It lies in that investigation, not in Joe Paterno’s response to it,” he said, which led to a standing ovation, Ben Jones reports.

He instead put the blame on the Board of Trustees.

“It leads me to this question: Who is the real trustee at Penn State University?”

“That old hero, he set a standard that will live forever.”

So there you have it. Joe Paterno is blameless and a hero and it’s all the trustees fault.









Here’s the video:



Video courtesy of ebonygentleman79 via YouTube.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.