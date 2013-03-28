Phil Jackson's New Book Might Have The Greatest Sports Book Cover Photo Ever

Phil Jackson has a new book coming out in May called “Eleven Rings: The Soul of Success.” The book is a behind-the-scenes look at the “Zen Master” and his secrets to success and leadership.



But what immediately caught our eyes was the cover photo, a picture of all 11 of Jackson’s championship rings. If that doesn’t say “I’ve been successful in my career,” nothing will.

