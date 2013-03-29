Phil Jackson's Brilliantly Incoherent First Tweet Was A PR Stunt

AOL

Phil Jackson joined Twitter yesterday, and his first tweet was this:



11 champ;ipnsikp[ ringhs — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) March 27, 2013

Everyone loved it.

But it turns out the whole thing was done intentionally to promote the account, which is itself a promotional tool for his upcoming book, “Eleven Rings.”

The account’s avatar is the cover of the book, and the publisher is linked to in the Twitter bio.

Here’s the promo video where Phil reveals it was all fake (via AOL):

