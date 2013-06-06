Phil Jackson Picks The Spurs In A 7-Second NBA Finals Prediction

Tony Manfred

NBA legend Phil Jackson is predicting that the Spurs will beat the Heat in the NBA Finals.

It’s not the most comprehensive pick we’ve seen. But he was at a book signing last night when he said, “I think the Spurs are going to win that one.”

A handful of smart, respected NBA writers are saying the same thing. The consensus is that this will be a very close series.

The video (via r/NBA):

