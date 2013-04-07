Phil Jackson Live-Tweeted The Final Four And It Was Amazing

Tony Manfred
phil jackson twitter promo

NBA legend Phil Jackson recently launched a Twitter account to advertise his upcoming book.

On Saturday night, he decided to live-tweet the two Final Four games.

It was fantastic. He provided a good mix of intentional jokes, unintentional jokes, and basketball insight.

Here’s what you missed if you weren’t sitting on Twitter all night long.

He started out the night by explaining how you harvest wheat, in reference to the Wichita State:

When Wichita State jumped out to an 8-0 lead over Louisville, he summed it up perfectly:

He is not a fan of double fouls:

When a controversial jump ball was called with 8 seconds left in the Louisville-Wichita State game, Phil tweeted his displeasure, and then called out the CBS talking heads:

It wasn’t all jokes. At halftime he said Syracuse needed to move their zone back exactly 5 feet:

He called Syracuse “orange people”:

And then it was over:

