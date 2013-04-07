Phil Jackson Live-Tweeted The Final Four And It Was Amazing

NBA legend Phil Jackson recently launched a Twitter account to advertise his upcoming book.



On Saturday night, he decided to live-tweet the two Final Four games.

It was fantastic. He provided a good mix of intentional jokes, unintentional jokes, and basketball insight.

Here’s what you missed if you weren’t sitting on Twitter all night long.

He started out the night by explaining how you harvest wheat, in reference to the Wichita State:

first you had to cut the grain and put in in a shock and then transport it to the threasher. the combine did all the jobs at one time. — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 6, 2013

When Wichita State jumped out to an 8-0 lead over Louisville, he summed it up perfectly:

good start for the wheat guys — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 6, 2013

He is not a fan of double fouls:

double fouls are chicken s__t calls…! — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 7, 2013

When a controversial jump ball was called with 8 seconds left in the Louisville-Wichita State game, Phil tweeted his displeasure, and then called out the CBS talking heads:

PULLLEZZZE — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 7, 2013

for those watching the pundits (my guys: Chuck, Kenny, Greg) the definition of a jump ball is that there must be a two ‘tugging’ the ball. — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 7, 2013

It wasn’t all jokes. At halftime he said Syracuse needed to move their zone back exactly 5 feet:

Orange people are very quick defensively, but Cardinals and Orange teamsmet in the Big East finals and played during regular season… — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 7, 2013

He called Syracuse “orange people”:

Does @cuse come out of zone? I doubt it, they live and die by their zone, but they can make adjustments…move zone back 5′ — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 7, 2013

And then it was over:

Well-well it’s over and so am I…thanks for the intercourse all you bball fans. — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 7, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.