Phil Jackson Live-Tweeted The National Championship Game And It Was Amazing

Tony Manfred
phil jackson twitter promo

After live-tweeting Saturday night’s two Final Four games, NBA legend Phil Jackson was back on Twitter last night during the Louisville-Michigan game.

He was, as expected, excellent.

He offered more basketball commentary than he did on Saturday, critiquing the refs and scolding the coaches for standing up.

But he also flirted with his girlfriend and tweeted updates about Kurt Rambis’ salad.

Here are his best tweets.

He got annoyed by the coaches stepping on the court:

He had the world’s most subdued reaction to Michigan’s Spike Albrecht coming out of nowhere to score 17 first-half points:

He tweeted this at his girlfriend:

He did not like the officiating:

He ruminated on momentum:

He watched the game with ex-Laker Kurt Rambis, and gave us updates on his eating habits:

He made fun of Rick Pitino for jumping when the confetti cannon went off:

Follow him.

