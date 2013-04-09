Phil Jackson Live-Tweeted The National Championship Game And It Was Amazing

After live-tweeting Saturday night’s two Final Four games, NBA legend Phil Jackson was back on Twitter last night during the Louisville-Michigan game.



He was, as expected, excellent.

He offered more basketball commentary than he did on Saturday, critiquing the refs and scolding the coaches for standing up.

But he also flirted with his girlfriend and tweeted updates about Kurt Rambis’ salad.

Here are his best tweets.

He got annoyed by the coaches stepping on the court:

I hate it when coaches get on the floor-the floor is just for the players and refs — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 9, 2013

He had the world’s most subdued reaction to Michigan’s Spike Albrecht coming out of nowhere to score 17 first-half points:

how about that? This kid is killing it — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 9, 2013

He tweeted this at his girlfriend:

He did not like the officiating:

I’m not impressed with the refs…they are missing calls — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 9, 2013

He ruminated on momentum:

Mo is a bitch — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 9, 2013

He watched the game with ex-Laker Kurt Rambis, and gave us updates on his eating habits:

Kurt’s trying to eat: says nothing is going on he’s eating his wedge salad — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 9, 2013

He made fun of Rick Pitino for jumping when the confetti cannon went off:

Did Rick think someone was shooting at him? — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) April 9, 2013

Follow him.

