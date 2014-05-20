Phil Jackson's Search For A Knicks Coach Suddenly Looks Like A Complete Disaster

When Steve Kerr spurned the New York Knicks to become head coach of the Golden State Warriors, it suddenly left Phil Jackson’s first major decision as president of the Knicks in complete chaos.

Even before Jackson was hired as President of the Knicks, it was assumed by many around the league that he would take over the team and make Kerr the head coach.

Now, after pushing hard for Kerr, Jackson appears to be without a plan B and is suddenly in no hurry to hire a coach. He will “proceed with a deliberate coaching search” according to ESPN.com.

If Jackson insists on hiring a coach familiar with the triangle offence and Jackson’s coaching philosophies, his choices suddenly appear limited.

One potential target is Derek Fisher, who is currently busy trying to defeat the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals as a player.

At this point it is unclear if Fisher is ready to retire from playing.

Marc Berman of the New York Posts reports that Jackson may be willing to hire former Warriors coach and former Knicks player, Mark Jackson, who is on Jackson’s “tentative list” of potential coaches and has no direct ties to the coaching legend.

Without a backup plan in place, it is smart to regroup and reassess. But at the same time, Knicks fans will grow impatient if the search drags on for weeks after originally appearing to be a done deal.

