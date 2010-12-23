Phil Jackson Is Right, There Shouldn't Be NBA Games On Christmas

Last night Los Angeles Lakers Coach Phil Jackson expressed his concerns about the NBA holding games on Christmas Day:



“It’s like Christian holidays don’t mean to them anything any more,” Jackson said. “Just go out and play and entertain the TV. It’s really weird, but it is what it is.”

Jackson is right, just because the people that work for the NBA are entertainers doesn’t mean these guys should be kept away from their families on one of America’s biggest family days.

The issue, of course, is money. Since most people have the day off from work on Christmas and spend their time at home, often in front of the TV, Christmas Day games tend to draw huge ratings. So of course, the NBA wouldn’t be keen on giving those games up.

Instead, it’s adding more games to the Christmas Day schedule, just as the NFL has added games to Thanksgiving.

There’s no doubt that eliminating Christmas Day games would mean the NBA would take a financial hit. But if others feel the same way as Jackson, the players and coaches should be willing to accept a proportional pay cut to the amount of extra revenue the league takes in on Christmas.

Jackson probably wouldn’t be opposed to that, he’s been around forever and has plenty of money, but some others might not be so thrilled.

