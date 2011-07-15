Frustrated Man Buses City Homeless To The Mayor's Million Dollar neighbourhood

Photo: WTSPTV

Phil Grande grew tired of the homeless people that congregate in the park by his home in Sarasota, Fl and took his frustrations to city hall (via @Drudge_Report).When he got there, Grande said he was told by Vice Mayor Terry Turner to move if he didn’t like what went on near his home. Turner supposedly said he lives elsewhere and doesn’t have to deal with it, though he denies it.



Whatever he said angered Grande so much that he got a truck and started hauling the homeless out to Turner’s multimillion dollar neighbourhood once a week with promises of feeding them.

Grande told WTSPTV that the problem is worse than people think.

“Everybody thinks of a homeless guy as somebody who just lost his job at G.E., who is sitting on a park bench with his wife who looks like Mary Poppins with two kids and a puppy,” says Grande.

“That’s not homeless,” he continues. “Homeless is a guy urinating, masturbating, stealing from you and drunk.”

Grande says he doesn’t want them in the park; doesn’t want them sleeping there; urinating there; masturbating there; and getting drunk there. Grande says all these advocates say that’s mean and Grande says then bring them to your house.



Grande intends to keep up the weekly trips until the situation is remedied to his satisfaction.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.