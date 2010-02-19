Phil Falcone And His Wife Sued For Sexual Harassment

Lisa Marie Falcone, wife of Phil

Photo: guestofaguest.com

A former house manager for Harbinger founder Phil Falcone is claiming that Lisa Marie Falcone, Phil’s wife, shoved her hands down his pants and said he needed a “good f*&%” to go straight.(The lawsuit also cites charges against Phil Falcone for using anti-gay slurs in front of the house manager, William Gamble, though there is nothing confirmthing that he is gay.)



When Gamble refused her, he says she punched him three times in the gut.

The sexual harassment lawsuit rails against Mrs. Falcone.

According to the NY Daily News, Gamble alleges that she frequently pestered him with “unwelcome and unsolicited sexual overtures,” repeatedly flirted with him and called him “My William.”

And when they were in St. Bart’s, she apparently recommended he wear “a more revealing bathing suit.”

Weirdly, Gamble also claims that Falcone tried (or jokingly tried?) to relocate the former manager to a room he would share with Wilbur, the Falcone’s family pig.

In the lawsuit, Gamble says he received a call about the relocation and that it caused him to experience “shooting pains in his chest and on the side of his face, and he explained to Falcone that he had to call her back.”

The hands-shoving incident apparently “made him physically ill.”

The Falcone’s response to the lawsuit: “Phil and Lisa Maria have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind and any suggestion to the contrary is completely untrue, as are all the other allegations in the complaint.”

NY Daily News has the full story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.