Guess Which Hedge Fund Manager Everyone At Harvard Called "Fashion Phil"

Harbinger’s Phil Falcone’s marriage to fashion daredevil Lisa Falcone makes so much more sense now.



His nickname on the hockey team was Fashion Phil.

From Bloomberg:

Falcone made himself something of a campus don. Hockey teammates called him “Fashion Phil” because he cared so much about his clothes, Olson says. He had a blue, three-piece suit that he wore often, and he always wore stylish shoes.

Speaking of blue suits and trend-setting. The one Falcone’s wearing here bears a certain resemblance to the one hanging in Jamie Dimon’s home, no?

