Hedge Funder Phil Falcone And His Wife Lisa Have An Amazing House Of Horrors

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Billionaire hedge fund manager Phil Falcone, the founder of Harbinger Capital, and his wife Lisa Maria, have turned their Upper East Side palatial home into an incredible house of horrors. The Falcones bought the 27-room mansion, which is just steps away from Central Park, for $49 million in 2008, according to a Bloomberg News report.



We ran into Lisa Maria, who is the mother of twin daughters, while she was decorating the building’s exterior on Monday afternoon.

She declined to comment for this article, but one thing is for sure — She’s really into decorating for Halloween.

We’ve included some photos of the Falcones’ masterpiece in the slides that follow.

[Hat Tip: NYTimes]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.