The SEC Suit Against Phil Falcone Is Brutal, And Alleges A Blatant Attempt To Deceive Investors

The SEC just sued billionaire Phil Falcone with fraud.



Everything from betraying investors to manipulating bonds is included in their complaints against the hedge fund manager (you can read the complaints here).

Of all of them, the most extensive allegation says that he used fund money to pay $113.2 million of back taxes.

The way the SEC tells it, Falcone underpaid his 2008 taxes thinking Harbinger losses would offset the $488 million distribution he received that year. They didn’t, and the government kept its payday in October 2009.

From the complaint:

Falcone asked his lawyers about taking money from Harbinger, and they said that it “was not a part of the fund’s investment program.”

So he allegedly contacted a bank to see if he could get a loan with his hedge fund’s interests as collateral, but no one would take that deal.

At the time he was renovating one of his two multi-million dollar Manhattan penthouses, but wouldn’t get those (or his house in St. Barts, private jet, or hockey team) appraised in preparation for sale. At no point did Falcone contact the IRS, the SEC alleges.

Instead, he allegedly enlisted his COO at the time, Peter Jenson, in helping to him find a more creative solution.

The SEC says their plan was to take the money from the Harbinger Capital Special Situations Fund (SSF), which had $2.4 billion assets in 2009 and was in liquidation in 2010.

The fund’s governing documents did not allow Falcone to take a loan without creating a committee of investors to approve it. The SEC says that never happened.

And the fund’s by-laws aren’t the only thing that should’ve given Falcone pause in his plan to take the loan. His lawyers cautioned that he would need portfolio manager approval to do this (they even wrote that into the loan agreement), but, according to the SEC, the firm ultimately relied on verbal confirmation from Jenson that such approval was granted.

When Falcone allegedly took money out of the fund, 60% of its investors had asked for their money.

From the complaint:

Falcone told some “key” investors about the loan but not others. And in March of 2010, he told all of his investors that he had to take the money to pay taxes that he had only become aware of in late 2009.

According to the SEC, that is a lie that continued throughout 2010.

From the complaint:

Falcone finally paid the loan back in March 2011 after he found out that the SEC was investigating him, the SEC alleges.

