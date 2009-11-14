Phil Falcone: I'll Be Back

After getting a taste of life in the hedge-fund big leagues, Harbinger Capital Management’s Phil Falcone is scrambling to return to his former glory.



Sources tell The Post that Falcone, whose assets now total roughly $9 billion compared to a high last year of $25 billion, has been aggressively rebuilding his troubled empire, raising new money, launching new funds and poaching talent from big-name hedge funds like Ken Griffin‘s Citadel Investment Group.

According to people familiar with Harbinger, Falcone over the past few months has hired a new chief operating officer, Peter Jenson, from Citadel, and a director of investments, Omar Asali, from Goldman Sachs. Over the summer, he snagged Robin Roger of Duff Capital as chief counsel.

