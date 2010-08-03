Phil Falcone Is Now One Of The Hedge Fund Industry's Worst Performers

Phil Falcone‘s earnings have taken a beating recently.



From Reuters:

As of July 15, Falcone’s Harbinger Capital Partners Offshore Fund I was down 10.7 per cent, ranking the New York-based fund manager one of the industry’s 20 worst performers, according to HSBC.

Earlier this year, his fund was up 4.42% (January 15th), and even on June 15th, HSBC‘s data still show that he was up 4.2%.

A couple things may have happened to make his performance fall nearly 15%, from 4.2% to -10.7% in a month.

He may have gotten killed by the fall in financials and other distressed debt, which his flagship fund (Offshore Fund I) focuses on.

He may have not reported losses earlier this year.

Or Falcone’s fund may have been hit with just a short-term massive loss, and he’ll bounce back soon.

More ouch:

His portfolio’s assets under management have been nearly cut in half, falling from $6.7 billion to $3.8 billion as of mid-July.

At least hockey season gets going soon! The ex-player loves the game and owns a team. They had an unlucky incident where their equipment went up in flames last year, but fortunately, the same is unlikely to happen again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.