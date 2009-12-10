Phil Falcone Destroys The Penthouse Porn Palace

Phil Falcone bought an upper east side porn palace last year.



The $49 million mansion on 14-16 East 67th street in Manhattan is the former home of Bob Guccione, the publisher of Penthouse.

From Curbed: Guccione added all sorts of personal touches to the landmark, like a Roman-inspired indoor pool and, uh, marble columns with his face carved into them.

The Harbinger hedge fund manager is getting rid of all that and more.

His plans to excavate the mansion’s interior were approved yesterday.

Read more on Curbed.

