Phil Falcone's Huge Bet On A Pipedream 4G Wireless Network Is Worrying Investors

Phil Falcone has leveraged 40% of his hedge fund’s, (Harbinger) assets to make a huge bet on a 4G wireless network, LightSquared.



Reuters, which dissects the company in a big report, says many of his investors are worried.

Some aren’t – mostly because they remember Falcone’s successful prediction of the financial crisis (and 116% return in 2007).

The best news we read about LightSquared in Reuters’ report on the company is its management. Falcone appointed Sanjiv Ahuja, the former CEO of Orange, a French mobile telecom company, to CEO, and Frank Boulben, a former Vodafone (a mobile telecom giant based in London) exec, to chief marketing officer.

The bad news is how colossally it could fail if it does. It seems like so much of Harbinger’s success (40%) is riding on a pipe dream.

So it’s not surprising investors are pulling out some of their money.

We spoke to one investor who says their firm has pulled out a lot – not all, but a lot – of the money they had invested in Harbinger.

When we asked them about the fund’s newest investment, our source said:

“Yeah, I know all about it,” and told us they’re worried. “It’s a big risk.”

Here’s why we think Falcone’s wireless 4G network will fail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.