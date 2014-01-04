Phil Everly Of The Everly Brothers Dies At 74

Wikimedia Commons Phil Everly (left) and Don Everly

Phil Everly, one half of the vocal brother duo the Everly Brothers, has died at 74 of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, LA Times is reporting.

“We are absolutely heartbroken,” his wife Patti Everly told The Times, noting that the disease was the result of a lifetime of cigarette smoking. “He fought long and hard.”

From Entertainment Weekly:

The Everly Brothers rose to prominence in the late 1950s and early ’60s and created classic hits such as “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” “Bye Bye Love,” and “When Will I Be Loved.” Everly was born in Chicago on Jan. 19, 1939, and moved across the country with his very musical family during his childhood. He had a brief solo career in the ’70s before reuniting with his brother for a concert in London in 1983. The two were among the first inductees at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

He leaves behind his wife, older brother Don, mother, sons Jason and Chris, and two granddaughters, according to Variety.

