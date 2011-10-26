Phil Davis on BNN
Phil is interviewed on the Business News Network. In this video clip, Phil talks about the stock market, when to make bets, what’s driving the market (hint: not fundamentals), options trading (sell premium!), retailers, and the Occupy Wall Street movement. He also discusses how the markets are a rigged game, they’re unfair, set up for the benefit of a very few. Knowing that can help us play the markets. ~ Ilene
