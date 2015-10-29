Phil Collins is coming out of retirement to record a new album

Todd Williamson/Getty Images Phil and his daughter Lily Collins.

After contemplating a return to music for years, Phil Collins has officially announced his comeback.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Collins said: “I’m no longer officially retired. The horse is out of the stable and I’m raring to go.”

Collins plans on releasing a new solo LP, which he will record in a studio moved into his Miami home. He’ll also be going on tour.

A reissue campaign for his eight solo albums was set to begin in November, but following emergency back surgery, the campaign has been pushed to January 29.

“I got very involved in these reissues,” he told Rolling Stone. “If people rediscover the old stuff and show interest, it would be silly to not make more music.”

Though he hasn’t released an original album since 2002’s “Testify,” Collins hasn’t been far.

His 1981 hit “In the Air,” has been featured in films, such as 2009’s “The Hangover,” and was most recently used in the Dodge commercial for the 2015 Charger and Challenger.

He released his last album, a collection of Motown covers titled “Going Back,” in 2010, and completed a Genesis reunion tour in 2007, but he hasn’t done a solo tour since his aptly titled “First Final Farewell Tour” wrapped in 2005.

