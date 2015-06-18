Phil Collins just spent $33 million on Jennifer Lopez's former Miami mansion

Nelson Gonzalez RealtyBiscayne Bay is home to droves of Miami-loving celebs.
Eighties singer Phil Collins just dropped $US33 million on a Mediterranean-style mansion once owned by Jennifer Lopez.
The previous owner, healthcare entrepreneur Mark Gainor, bought the home from Lopez in 2005 for $US13.9 million.
Gainor first listed the property in 2010 for $US29 million. Two years later, after he’d given it an $US11 million facelift, Gainor relisted the home for $US40 million.
Go outside and see the Miami skyline from your 60-foot long swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, or boat dock.
With seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and three-and-a-half baths, there's plenty of room for a big family.
