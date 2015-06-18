Phil Collins just spent $33 million on Jennifer Lopez's former Miami mansion

Brittany Fowler
Jennifer lopez former $US40 million miami beach homeNelson Gonzalez RealtyBiscayne Bay is home to droves of Miami-loving celebs.

Eighties singer Phil Collins just dropped $US33 million on a Mediterranean-style mansion once owned by Jennifer Lopez.

The previous owner, healthcare entrepreneur Mark Gainor, bought the home from Lopez in 2005 for $US13.9 million.

Gainor first listed the property in 2010 for $US29 million. Two years later, after he’d given it an $US11 million facelift, Gainor relisted the home for $US40 million.

Built in 1929, the house sits on over an acre of land with 200 feet of waterfront on Biscayne Bay.

Go outside and see the Miami skyline from your 60-foot long swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, or boat dock.

The master bedroom has an office, terrace, gym, and 1,000-square-foot closet.

The spacious living area is outfitted with 150-year-old, reclaimed hardwood floors.

The dining room has lovely picture windows, giving guests a view of the courtyard.

With seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and three-and-a-half baths, there's plenty of room for a big family.

The rotunda has limestone tile floors. But if you're not into stairs, there's also an elevator.

The home boasts a 6,000-gallon koi pond in the interior courtyard.

