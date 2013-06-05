GOP GOVERNOR: America's Educational Problems Started When 'The mum Got In The Work Place'

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant suggested on Tuesday that a decline in American education was precipitated by the mass entry of mothers into the work place.



Bryant’s remarks, which came during a Washington Post event, immediately stirred controversy amid a recent broad discussion over women’s roles as family “breadwinners.”

At the Washington Post event, Bryant was asked why he thought the country’s educational state had gotten “so mediocre.”

“I’m going to get in trouble. You want me to tell the truth? You know, I think both parents started working,” Bryant said. “The mum is in the work place.”

According to the Post, Bryant immediately tried to clarify his remarks, saying that “both parents are so pressured” in modern family situations.

Last week, the Pew Research centre released the results of a study that found mothers as the sole or primary breadwinners in 40 per cent of American households with children.

The study sparked controversy when conservatives Erick Erickson and Lou Dobbs decried the findings, with Erickson calling it “anti-science” for men to not play a dominant role in a family. The two conservatives had a memorable clash last Friday with Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who called Erickson’s piece “offensive.”

Here’s a clip of Bryant’s remarks:

