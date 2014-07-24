A New iPhone App Turns Your Selfies Into GIFs And Katy Perry Is Already Using It

Phhhotos for iPhone seeks to breathe some life into your stale selfies.

The app, which has already been used by the likes of Katy Perry and Diplo, lets users record a sort of hybrid selfie-GIF, uploading the finished product to an Instagram-like feed.

The Phhhotos themselves can be interesting and beautiful or confusing and pointless, it depends on what you choose to capture.

It all boils down to figuring out how motion can enhance your static shot or selfie.

Since Phhhotos are recorded in a burst of successive flashes, physically moving or panning the camera can be a bit choppy. Think of recording a Phhhoto like carrying a portable, lightning-fast photo booth — subtle creativity is everything.

Here’s how the app works.

When you first start up the app, you’re asked to send a text message to set up your account. You can then choose a username and record your first profile phhhoto.

For those familiar with Snapchat and Instagram, you’ll feel right at home with Phhhoto. You can choose to enable a flash, apply a grid for guidance, or even set a timer.

Recording a phhhoto is pretty straightforward. Just tap the glowing green circle and the app will record a burst of successive frames, looping the pieces together to create one cohesive animated shot, like this.

Once you’ve recorded your profile phhhoto, you can begin uploading to the Phhhoto news feed, which is again familiar territory for those who have used Instagram. You can “heart” and comment on your friends phhhotos, and there’s the usual option to send your creation as a message or upload it to Facebook.

The layout is simple. There’s really only three sections of the app to switch between — Feed, Camera, and You — and that’s a good thing.

Your profile (called “You”), highlights your profile phhhoto and shows your uploads immediately below. It’s a tidy format that works well.

Those who love filters will be disappointed. Besides the normal view (called “Daze”), the only other filter is a black-and-white option called “Solo.” For an app so intent on creating artsier shots and selfies, the lack of multiple filters stands out.

You can see some more examples of impressive phhhotos below, or download Phhhotos for iPhone here.

