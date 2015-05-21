Everyone's obsessed with those moving selfies on Beyoncé's Instagram -- here's how to make your own

Beyoncé’s Instagram followers are aflutter over her latest obsession: glitchy, gif-like selfies, sometimes accompanied by music.

Here’s an example:

Lei'd in Hawaii A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 16, 2015 at 11:18am PDT

A few Beyoncé super fans have cracked the code and learned that Beyoncé is using an app called Phhhoto to make the individual selfies. You can totally copy her and make your own moving selfies within the app, then use their tool to post it to Instagram.

If you don’t want a Phhhoto logo to show up, though, here’s a workaround: save the Phhhoto file to your camera roll and upload it to Instagram that way, instead of using Phhhoto’s Instagram button.

Using Phhhoto is fairly straightforward. Here’s what a few Beyoncé copycats have managed to come up with:

Created by daliannazoe on @phhhoto #phhhoto @gabrielalfonso432 @3lectro_kid16 @_lagoldi A video posted by Dalianna Zoé (@dzmv_) on May 20, 2015 at 7:28am PDT

Up or down #Fun #Phhhoto #Me #Weird A video posted by @b_a_m_onit on May 20, 2015 at 2:37pm PDT

Hahaha @celinesmrs @aureey #phhhoto #girls #fun A video posted by @jz0408 on May 20, 2015 at 2:11pm PDT

But still, these posts are a far cry from Bey’s half-a-minute-long, musically accompanied Phhhoto montages that feature multiple shots. How is she creating those?

The answer is Flipagram. A selfie sleuth friend of mine has mined Beyoncé’s Instagram comments and gleaned from the queen’s fans themselves that the best way to approximate Beyoncé’s glitchy selfie montages is by using both Phhhoto and Flipagram.

This song makes me happy! A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 19, 2015 at 4:17pm PDT

Just download Flipagram in the App Store and follow the prompts. But first, make sure that all the Phhhotos you want to use are saved as video files on your iPhone’s camera roll.

Then, you’ll be able to add a bunch of them, edit them for time and order, and add a 30-second preview of your favourite song, if it’s available. From there, save the Flipagram file and upload it to Instagram.

After seeing the Brooklyn United Marching Band performing in Madison Square Park this afternoon, I was inspired to make a Phhhoto-Flipagram hybrid of my own. Here’s how it looks on Flipagram’s platform.

The band was playing “Uptown Funk” when these photos were taken, but that song isn’t available on Flipagram. I substituted Marvin Gaye’s “Got to Give It Up,” which is hardly a downgrade.

If you have enough storage space on your phone, your Flipagram videos will save automatically on your camera roll. From there, you can upload them to Instagram:

A video posted by @jesstifymylove on May 20, 2015 at 9:10am PDT

The app was buggy for me, though, and it wouldn’t let me post directly to Instagram. My friend showed me a workaround: send the video to yourself as a file via text message, then save it to your camera roll from there.

Again, if you don’t have a lot of storage on your phone, this workaround might not be for you. But if it does, you’ll be able to post the Flipagram file on Instagram as if it were a regular video.

Now, what about getting rid of that pesky Flipagram logo? My source tells me that all you have to do is pay $US1.99 for the “Change Watermark Forever” option, within the app’s Settings menu.

If you’re willing to part with two bucks in the name of logo-free selfies, click that, and you can either leave the watermark blank or type in your own name or a favourite phrase.

Upload your chic, logo-free video to Instagram, and watch the likes pour in. That’s the last step for making video selfies that are just like Beyoncé’s.

Hang loose A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 18, 2015 at 2:44pm PDT





