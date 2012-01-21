PHEW: The Vote On A Bill That Could Kill The Internet Was Just Canceled

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

Sen. Harry Reid has postponed Tuesday’s vote on the Protect-IP Act (PIPA), a bill that could encourage online censorship and a sister bill to the House version, the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA), according to ThinkProgress.SOPA and PIPA both are written in such a way that the bills could promote online censorship. They’ve sparked protests and prompted websites like Reddit and Wikipedia to go dark on Wednesday in opposition of the bill.



After those online protests, support for the Senate bill has basically evaporated.

Politico reporter Manu Raju also Tweeted out the news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.