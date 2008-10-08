Phew! Guess What The Economy Spared?? Political Attack Ads!

This year’s competitive election combined with John McCain’s need to out-advertise his better-funded rival could cause political ad spending to reach $2.5 billion, TNS Media Intelligence predicted. This is less than the firm originally expected but still impressive in the current financial climate.



THR: The economy and the overall advertising market may be under pressure, but political ad spending this year is expected to reach a new record, even though it may fall short of original estimates.

After the presidential, congressional and gubernatorial races, along with ballot initiatives, rang up more than $1.7 billion in 2004, research firm TNS Media Intelligence originally estimated a record $3 billion-plus would be spent this year.

Evan Tracey, president of the firm’s political division Campaign Media Analysis Group, said it is too early to change that estimate. However, the overall tally may now come in closer to $2.5 billion. “Some things played out differently than expected,” he explained.

